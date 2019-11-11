Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Vencius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette C. Vencius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette C. Vencius Obituary
Antoinette C. Vencius

Gloucester Twp. - Antoinette C. Vencius (nee Perrone) age 92, on 11/10/19 of Gloucester Twp. Beloved mother of John (Hejae) of VA, Gerry of Winslow Twp., Arlene (George) Kemble of Gloucester Twp., Peter (Darlene) of Gloucester Twp. and Gary (Joanne) of Delran. Also survived by her brother Alessio "Jake" Perrone ( & friend Franny) of Oaklyn, dear niece Marie Perrone, 7 grandchidren and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation with family & friends will take place on Thursday, 11/14/19 from 10 am to 11 am followed by a 11 am Memorial Mass at ST. AGNES RC CHURCH, 701 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the ., 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For more details and condolences, please visit thefuneralmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -