Antoinette C. Vencius
Gloucester Twp. - Antoinette C. Vencius (nee Perrone) age 92, on 11/10/19 of Gloucester Twp. Beloved mother of John (Hejae) of VA, Gerry of Winslow Twp., Arlene (George) Kemble of Gloucester Twp., Peter (Darlene) of Gloucester Twp. and Gary (Joanne) of Delran. Also survived by her brother Alessio "Jake" Perrone ( & friend Franny) of Oaklyn, dear niece Marie Perrone, 7 grandchidren and 4 great grandchildren.
A visitation with family & friends will take place on Thursday, 11/14/19 from 10 am to 11 am followed by a 11 am Memorial Mass at ST. AGNES RC CHURCH, 701 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the ., 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For more details and condolences, please visit thefuneralmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019