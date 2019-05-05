Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp
View Map
Antoinette E. Versace

Antoinette E. Versace Obituary
Antoinette E. Versace

Washington Twp. - (nee Romano) on April 26, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife (58 years) of Gaetano P. Versace, Sr. Devoted mother of Bernadette Brogna (Joseph), Marco (Linda), Victoria Chambers (Michael), and Gaetano, Jr (Jane). Loving grandmother of Deanna, Andrea, Gaetano, Maria, Nicholas, Shannon, Angelo, Monica, Joseph, Amanda, Laura, Antonio, Dominic, and Olivia. Proud great-grandmother of Gianna, Delaney, Scarlet, Gabriella, Brinley, and Vito.

Relatives and friends are invited to her attend her visitation Saturday, May 11th from 10:00-11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp. Funeral mass 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Antoinette's memory may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019
