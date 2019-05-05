|
|
Antoinette E. Versace
Washington Twp. - (nee Romano) on April 26, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife (58 years) of Gaetano P. Versace, Sr. Devoted mother of Bernadette Brogna (Joseph), Marco (Linda), Victoria Chambers (Michael), and Gaetano, Jr (Jane). Loving grandmother of Deanna, Andrea, Gaetano, Maria, Nicholas, Shannon, Angelo, Monica, Joseph, Amanda, Laura, Antonio, Dominic, and Olivia. Proud great-grandmother of Gianna, Delaney, Scarlet, Gabriella, Brinley, and Vito.
Relatives and friends are invited to her attend her visitation Saturday, May 11th from 10:00-11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp. Funeral mass 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Antoinette's memory may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019