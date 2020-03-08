Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
17th and Ritner Sts.
Resources
Antoinette "Toni" Gallone

Antoinette "Toni" Gallone Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Gallone

GALLONE, ANTOINETTE "TONI"(nee DiAngelo); March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Liborio. Devoted mother of Lawrence (Bernadette) Gallone. Grandmother of Katherine Rose Gallone. Sister of Theresa Pierantozzi and Dolores (Alfred) Rose. Sister in law of Priscilla DiAngelo and Carmella and Bob Mulloy. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and THURSDAY MORNING 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 SOUTH BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Merion Mercy Academy, Attn: Advancement Office, 511 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066.

Expressions of Sympathy

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
