Antoinette Giordano
Cherry Hill - (nee DiFelice), age 94 years of Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Devoted mother of Kenneth (Marsha) and Joseph (Linda). Loving grandmother of Tara (Brian) Lampman, Daniel (Margaret) Giordano, Jaclyn (Jordan) Rajan, Peter (Lauren) Giordano, Bethany (Joseph) Galley, Alexa (Drew) Haley and the late Joseph and great grandmother of Conner, Olivia, Antoinette, Joseph, Penny and Sydney. Dear sister of Mary Standen, Evelyn Bennett and Esther Remmele. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Antoinette worked for many years at RCA, GE and Lockheed Martin, not retiring until she was in her 80's. She was an active and longtime member of Kingsway Assembly of God and Marlton Assembly of God Churches. Antoinette enjoyed playing piano for her church and family. She enjoyed socializing with her Italian Sing Along group and attending bible study meetings. She adored her grandkids and great grandkids, making memories over the years with all of them.
Due to the current health crisis services are being held privately. Entombment will take place at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill. A Memorial Service will be announced and take place at a future date at Marlton Assembly of God Church. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier Post from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.