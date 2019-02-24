Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
560 Walton Ave
Mt. Laurel, NJ
View Map
Resources
Mt. Laurel, NJ - (nee Roberto) On February 22, 2019, age 95 formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Hector DeRosa. Dear mother of Linda DeRosa (Jeffery Streem), Elizabeth Gonzalez (Henry), John DeRosa (Lisa), and Anthony DeRosa (Barbara). Loving grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 7. Also surviving is her brother Richard Roberto (Louise).

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewings on Monday afternoon from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and Tuesday morning from 9:00am to 10:15am all at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00am at St. John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 24, 2019
