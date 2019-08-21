Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Antoinette Kelly
Antoinette M. Kelly


1947 - 2019
Antoinette M. Kelly Obituary
Antoinette M. Kelly

Stratford - (nee Viskovich) On August 18, 2019, of Stratford, NJ. Age 72 years.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kelly, Jr. Sister of the late Nancy Aharon. Loving aunt of three nieces, a nephew, two great nieces and four great nephews.

Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (samaritannj.org). To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019
