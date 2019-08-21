|
Antoinette M. Kelly
Stratford - (nee Viskovich) On August 18, 2019, of Stratford, NJ. Age 72 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kelly, Jr. Sister of the late Nancy Aharon. Loving aunt of three nieces, a nephew, two great nieces and four great nephews.
Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (samaritannj.org). To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019