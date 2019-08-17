|
|
Antoinette O'Donnell
Glendora - (nee Giordano) On August 15, 2019, of Glendora, NJ, formerly of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Age 89 years. Beloved wife of James J. O'Donnell. Dear mother of Eugene (Rosalie) and the late James J. Jr. (Rosemary). Loving grandmother of Katherine (Brian), Patricia (Eric), Jacki (Dillon), Michelle and Chris and a great granddaughter, Kayleigh. Devoted sister of Dolores Tredinnick and Grace Konstantinides. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. O'Donnell lived her life for her family and was known for her good sense of humor.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday evening 7 to 9 PM and Tuesday 9 to 10 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. & Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels America, 32409 Lewes Georgetown Hwy., Lewes, DE 19958.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 17, 2019