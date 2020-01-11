|
|
Antoinette Paino
Blackwood - Antoinette Paino on January 10, 2020, of Blackwood, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 90. Beloved daughter of the late Dominick and Carrie. Dear sister of Dominick (the late Dolores). Aunt of Dominick (Elaine) and Linda Malandro (Erik). Also survived by many other loving family members. There will be a viewing on Friday morning from 9 to 11am. Funeral service at 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery Blackwood. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020