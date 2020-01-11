Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Antoinette Paino
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Antoinette Paino


1929 - 2020
Antoinette Paino

Blackwood - Antoinette Paino on January 10, 2020, of Blackwood, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 90. Beloved daughter of the late Dominick and Carrie. Dear sister of Dominick (the late Dolores). Aunt of Dominick (Elaine) and Linda Malandro (Erik). Also survived by many other loving family members. There will be a viewing on Friday morning from 9 to 11am. Funeral service at 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery Blackwood. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
