Antoinette "Nettie" Rocco
Voorhees - Antoinette "Nettie" Rocco (nee Piotti) age 95, formerly a longtime resident of Haddon Heights, passed away April 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 67 years of Frank who passed away in 2013. She is survived by: her children, Ronald (Joan) Rocco and Theresa (John) Kellner; two grandchildren, Julie (Peter) Visone and Chrissy Kellner; a great grandson, Rocco Visone and a brother, Leonard (Lorraine) Piotti.
Mrs. Rocco was born in Philadelphia and worked as a billing supervisor for Hahnemann Hospital for 30 years.
Entombment held privately Sunset Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020