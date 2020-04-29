Services
Antoinette "Nettie" Rocco


1925 - 2020
Antoinette "Nettie" Rocco Obituary
Antoinette "Nettie" Rocco

Voorhees - Antoinette "Nettie" Rocco (nee Piotti) age 95, formerly a longtime resident of Haddon Heights, passed away April 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 67 years of Frank who passed away in 2013. She is survived by: her children, Ronald (Joan) Rocco and Theresa (John) Kellner; two grandchildren, Julie (Peter) Visone and Chrissy Kellner; a great grandson, Rocco Visone and a brother, Leonard (Lorraine) Piotti.

Mrs. Rocco was born in Philadelphia and worked as a billing supervisor for Hahnemann Hospital for 30 years.

Entombment held privately Sunset Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
