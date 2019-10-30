|
|
Antoinette S. Schmidt
Stratford - Antoinette S. Schmidt (nee Pilarz), on October 29, 2019, of Stratford; formerly of Camden. Age 76. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted stepmother of Lynn Dirker (James), Karen Schmidt (Wayne Strege), and Susan Schmidt. Cherished grandmother of Kate Green. Dear sister of John Pilarz (Barbara). Loving aunt of John Pilarz, Jr. (Kathleen), Mary-Lou Tupper (Eric), Matthew Pilarz, (Rob Drennan), and Jennifer Sebastian (Michael). Also survived by six great nieces and nephews. Antoinette was an avid bowler. She enjoyed golf and the time spent with her friends at Pitman Theater and South Jersey Philharmonic. Antoinette was a St. Joseph's High School, Camden graduate, Class of 61. She was an administrative assistant for the Langston Corporation for many years, and later for Aker Corp. Antoinette was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and former parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, Camden. There will be a viewing from 8:45am to 10:45am Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence RC Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Funeral Mass 11am in the Church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by visiting . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019