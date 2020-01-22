|
|
Antonietta Gallo
Washington Twp. - On January 22, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Devoted mother of Rosalba Gallo, Linda DiNicola, and the late Anna Gallo. Loving grandmother of Stefania, Dario, Luca, Mathew and Reanna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday 9:30 - 10:45 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020