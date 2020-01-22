Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
the Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Road
Washington Twp., NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Antonietta Gallo

Antonietta Gallo Obituary
Antonietta Gallo

Washington Twp. - On January 22, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Devoted mother of Rosalba Gallo, Linda DiNicola, and the late Anna Gallo. Loving grandmother of Stefania, Dario, Luca, Mathew and Reanna.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday 9:30 - 10:45 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
