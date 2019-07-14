Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Antonina Manna
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Antonina Manna


1915 - 2019
Antonina Manna Obituary
Antonina Manna

Runnemede - Antonina Manna on July 12, 2019 of Runnemede. Age 104. Beloved wife of the late Tullio. Loving mother of Anthony (Patty) and John (Lan). Dear grandmother of Michael (Kristi) and Melissa (Micoogullari). Great grandmother of Kyle, Gavin and Autym. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am on Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019
