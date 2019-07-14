|
Antonina Manna
Runnemede - Antonina Manna on July 12, 2019 of Runnemede. Age 104. Beloved wife of the late Tullio. Loving mother of Anthony (Patty) and John (Lan). Dear grandmother of Michael (Kristi) and Melissa (Micoogullari). Great grandmother of Kyle, Gavin and Autym. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am on Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019