|
|
Antonio Luis Martinez age 32 of Bellmawr, suddenly January 20, 2020. "Tony" leaves his loving and heartbroken parents. Tomas Jr. and Ileana (nee Rivera) of Boyton Beach, FL his sister, Christina Morris and her husband, Jairus of Burlington Twp., and his grandfather, Tomas Martinez, Sr. of Camden. He is also survived by many loving and deeply saddened aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. Tony was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Gladys Matos (nee Santiago) and maternal grandparents, Ana and Porfirio Rivera.
Tony was a lifelong area resident who served with the Camden County Police Depart. since 2013 and was a Mason in the Merchantville Lodge 119 F&AM. He will be remembered as the fun loving 'teddy bear' of the family, who always had a bear hug and joke waiting for his loved ones. Tony never met a stranger he didn't like and was truly there for everyone.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, Jan. 23, 9:15-11:15a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where his Service will follow 11:30a.m. Inurnment is private. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial donations to George Bowman Police Survivors Fund. Checks made to: NJFOP, 108 State Street, Trenton, NJ 08608 in Memory of Antonio Martinez FOP218.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020