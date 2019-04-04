|
|
Apostolos "Paul" Andreou
Audubon - On March 31, 2019, Apostolos "Paul" Andreou passed away at Laurel Manor in Stratford. Born in Gelanthi, Greece, Paul immigrated first to Montreal, Canada before settling in Audubon, NJ where he has lived since 1978. Apostolos was predeceased by his wife, Polyxeni "Paula" Andreou. He is the devoted father of Lambros (Kelly) Andreou and Helen (Chris) Renna. He is the beloved grandfather of Melanie, Nicole, Stephanie (Daniel) and Jason. He is also lovingly survived by his sister, Thalia Thanos; his brothers, Steve and George Andreou along with many nieces and nephews in the US, Canada and Greece.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday evening, April 7th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. There will also be a viewing Monday morning, April 8th from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street, Cherry Hill. His Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM at the Church. Interment following the services will be at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the at or Laurel Manor Healthcare, 18 W. Laurel Road, Stratford, NJ 08084. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019