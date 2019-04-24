|
|
April Jane Sherman
- - April Jane Sherman, MSEd, passed away April 22nd 2019, at the age of 58, unexpectedly. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Ithaca College and her Master of Science Degree from Adelphi University, she became a dedicated educator at Haddonfield Friends School and a Director at the Center for Family Services Head Start Program. She adored all animals, especially her three cats and Great Danes. All creatures were welcomed and well fed at her home.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Sloane Eleanor Gandler, parents Bernard and Marilyn Sherman, brother Peter Sherman and his wife Randi Blattberg.
Services will be private.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043 or on line at www.vaonj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019