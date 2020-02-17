|
|
Arlene J. Hoon
Egg Harbor Twp. - Peacefully on February 13, 2020 of Egg Harbor Twp., formerly of Pennsauken (nee Karpiak). Arlene passed away suddenly from complications due to heart surgery. Age 72.
Loving daughter of Irene Karpiak (nee Reklewski) and the late Joseph Karpiak. Beloved mother of Kimberly (William) Croke, Adrienne Kimball and Jennifer (Adam) Goettsch. Caring sister of Joseph (Deborah) Karpiak Jr.. Grandmother of Benjamin and Alexandra Kimball. Survived by longtime friend Gail Woerner.
Mrs. Hoon was a retired Medical Claims Examiner employed by Atlantic Care in Hammonton for 30 years while concurrently working as a Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens in Egg Harbor Twp. for 29 years.
Arlene was an avid gardener who enjoyed projects around the house, scratching lottery tickets and walking the Ocean City boardwalk. Her four grandpups held a special place in her heart. She lived with and cared for her mother for the last 30 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration Friday, February 21, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Saturday, February 22, 9:00AM - 11:00 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service will follow 11:00 AM at funeral home. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Arlene's memory can be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, . Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020