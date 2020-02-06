|
Arlene M. Colacci
Marlton, NJ - (nee Piccione) On February 5, 2020 age 77. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Colacci. Dear mother of Donna (Thomas) Swider, Joseph M. (Lori) Colacci and Michael A. (Denise) Colacci. Loving grandmother of Erica Swider, Nicholas Swider, Gina M. Colacci, Joseph L. Colacci, Dylan M. Colacci and Ryan J. Colacci.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her visitation on Monday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. A second visitation will be held in Church on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to 10:30am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the (). To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020