Arlene M. Oorlog



Cherry Hill - On August 31, 2020, age 88, (nee Lyon) of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerome A. and loving mother of Clifford (Clara), Wayne, Dean (Lisa), Shirley Childs, Joella DiBenedetto, Wendy (Ken) Baum, and Donna (Jim) Francis. She is also survived by one brother Bob Lyon; 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mrs. Oorlog worked for 25 yrs. at Clover in Marlton before retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Friday from 10-11 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Ave. Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice 3906 Church Rd. Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.









