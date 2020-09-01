1/
Arlene M. Oorlog
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene M. Oorlog

Cherry Hill - On August 31, 2020, age 88, (nee Lyon) of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerome A. and loving mother of Clifford (Clara), Wayne, Dean (Lisa), Shirley Childs, Joella DiBenedetto, Wendy (Ken) Baum, and Donna (Jim) Francis. She is also survived by one brother Bob Lyon; 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mrs. Oorlog worked for 25 yrs. at Clover in Marlton before retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Friday from 10-11 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Ave. Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice 3906 Church Rd. Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved