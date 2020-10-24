Arlene Nancy Morrell



Mt. Ephraim - Arlene Nancy Morrell, 81, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away on October 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arlene was born December 17, 1938 in Trenton, NJ to Nancy & Charles Smith.



Arlene was passionately devoted to her her loving husband for almost 46 years, her children, her grandchildren, all her beautiful, most precious great-grandchildren from her first, Vinny to her last, Audrey.



Her door was literally always open and you never left empty handed or empty hearted. She was 'Mom' to all of her children's friends and "Nanny" to all of her grandchildren's friends. She never cared about religion, race, nationality, poor or rich and anyone she met became additional family. Arlene never had an enemy. She had a strength that was a shining light to people in their saddest and darkest times.



She enjoyed traveling, reading and above all being with her family - but even they went down on the list when her first grand and then great-grand were born!



Arlene was dedicated for 25 years to her job at F. W. Woolworth's in the Black Horse Pike Shopping Center and selling her Avon for years after. She made her coworkers and customers into friendships that lasted for the rest of her life. She was a gentle soul but would never let a wrong-doing go by without righting it.



The deep hole left by her passing will gently fill up by everyone remembering her to her great grand-babies so that they will also know how loved she was by all.



Arlene is pre-deceased by her parents, Charles & Nancy Smith, her in-laws, Suzanne & Eugene Morrell, Jr, her brother Dr. Charles Smith & sister-in-law, Anna Smith, her incredibly precious grandsons, Michael and Chuckie.



Arlene leaves behind to cherish her memories: her husband Eugene 'Gene' Morrell; her children, John DelVecchio, Jr. (Kathy), Anthony (Barb), Donna Schepacarter (Rich) and Tina DeVita-Messer (John): her grandchildren Johnny, Ryan DelVecchio, Anthony DelVecchio Jr., Tim Casey (Megan), Michelle Casey (Frank), Chelsea Johann (Brett), Bobby Schepacarter (his girlfriend Tiffany), Chuckie's wife Pam DeVita; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Taylor, Reese,



Sonny, Frankie, Vinny, Maze and Audrey; her sister-in Donna Synder, her nieces, Denise Rozzelle & Jennifer Pepe and many loving friends.



We all know Mom is finally out of pain, at peace and taking care of her precious Chuckie and Michael again.









