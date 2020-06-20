Armand V. Ciminera
Voorhees - Armand V. "Beau" Ciminera, age 89, born and raised in Philadelphia, he grew up working in the family bakery business. Armand and his family have been residents of Voorhees for over 50 years. Armand passed away on June 19th, 2020. "Beau" served stateside in the US Air Force from 1948-1952, and always had a great story. He was very proud of having a brief feature in the documentary "The Mount Clemens Story", and always made a point to show everyone the YouTube video. After his honorable discharge, Mr. Ciminera graduated from Juniata college. He then went to have a 40+ year career in accounting with FMC Corp in Philadelphia until his retirement in 1995. Following retirement Armand became a volunteer tax preparer for the IRS, and did this for another 20 years. A member of the American Legion, he enjoyed his Saturday night outings at Mama Ventura's Restaurant and he especially loved going out to breakfast with his children and grandchildren.
Beau is lovingly survived by his wife, Jane D. (nee Beddall); his children, Beth (Richard) McCleery, Dean (Debbie) Ciminera, Debra Jane Gessner, Debbie (Wally) Shields and Pam Dewell; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and his sister, Yolanda Baselice.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, June 23rd from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healy Funeral Home, 1816 Berlin Road (Route 561) Cherry Hill where his Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment following at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gibbsboro. Please either visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com or call (856) 428-8222 for current funeral home regulations related to COVID-19.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.