Arnetha E. Jackson
Pennsauken - Formerly of Camden. Passed away on November 17, 2020. Age 101. Born in Sterling, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Lee, Sr. and Alma (Smith) Nokes. Arnetha is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Arnetha retired after working many years at the Philadelphia Ship Yard in Philadelphia. She later worked as a crossing guard in Camden.
Graveside services will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28th at 12 noon in Tippett's Hill Cemetery in Sterling, VA. There will be no viewing. Mask are required and there will be Covid protocols in place.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Arnetha Jackson.Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142