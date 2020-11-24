1/
Arnetha E. Jackson
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnetha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnetha E. Jackson

Pennsauken - Formerly of Camden. Passed away on November 17, 2020. Age 101. Born in Sterling, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Lee, Sr. and Alma (Smith) Nokes. Arnetha is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Arnetha retired after working many years at the Philadelphia Ship Yard in Philadelphia. She later worked as a crossing guard in Camden.

Graveside services will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28th at 12 noon in Tippett's Hill Cemetery in Sterling, VA. There will be no viewing. Mask are required and there will be Covid protocols in place.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Arnetha Jackson.Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Tippett's Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved