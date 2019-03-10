|
Dr. Arnold (Buck) Bucciarelli DDS
Cherry Hill - Dr. Arnold (Buck) Bucciarelli DDS of Cherry Hill NJ died suddenly while vacationing in Bali, Indonesia. He was 76 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife Carol Bucciarelli (nee Hyatt) of Cherry Hill, NJ, his daughter Dr. Donna Bucciarelli DVM of Ringwood,NJ and Michael Bucciarelli of Cherry Hill.
Arnold was born in Philadelphia in 1942. He attended the first graduating class at Cherry Hill High School West, followed by an enlistment in the US Air Force. Arnold later completed his dental studies at Temple University. He initially practiced Dentistry in Germantown Philadelphia, eventually opening a home office in Cherry Hill. Later Arnold started working as a part time dentist at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital. He enjoyed the craft of dentistry and giving people great smiles. Arnold himself always offered strangers a friendly smile, and warm handshake. He was very social and worked to make as many new friends as possible. In 2015 Arnold beat Lung Cancer, and had a renewed vigor to try new experiences and make a difference in people's lives. He constantly made sure to visit and attend to friends with health problems. He started volunteering his medical services to the Cathedral Kitchen in Camden.
Services will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church 1989 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 on Thursday March 14, 2019. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:45 AM. Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment private. A repast catered by the Cathedral Kitchen will take place after the service in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his memory be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019