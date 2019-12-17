Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Marlton, NJ - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 17, 2019. Husband of Sharon Greenstein. Father of Pam (Jeff) Rosen, Laura (Scott) DiStefano and Jonathan S. Greenstein (Gina). Step-father of Amy Beth (Derek) Wright. Brother of Betty Shapero, Neil Greenstein and the late Dale Jaron. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 12:30 pm to

where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park. Contributions can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -