Arnold Greenstein
Marlton, NJ - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 17, 2019. Husband of Sharon Greenstein. Father of Pam (Jeff) Rosen, Laura (Scott) DiStefano and Jonathan S. Greenstein (Gina). Step-father of Amy Beth (Derek) Wright. Brother of Betty Shapero, Neil Greenstein and the late Dale Jaron. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 12:30 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park. Contributions can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.
