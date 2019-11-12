|
|
Arnold "Arnie" Rosen
Woolwich - November 11, 2019. Husband of Helen C. Rosen. Father of Dr. Ilene (Dr. Todd Rowan) Rosen and David (Deborah) Rosen. Grandfather of Andrew, Allison, Sydney and Jessica. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 1:15 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, INC.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral promptly at 2:00 pm. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Ilene Rosen and Todd Rowan. Contributions can be made to Penn Medicine Research, www.pennmedicine.org/giving.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019