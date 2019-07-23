|
Arnold W. Slater
West Deptford - Arnold W. Slater, age 92, died on July 21, 2019 at his home in West Deptford where he lived most of his life. Arnold served in the US Navy from 1944-1946 during World War II. He retired from Heritages Dairy Store where he was a Manager for many years. Arnold was an active member of St. Patrick's Church. He enjoyed working around his house but his biggest pride was his family.
He was predeceased in 1998 by his wife of 51 years Blanche Elaine (nee Hammond) and predeceased by his granddaughter Veronica.
Survived by his daughters Carol Slater, Lee Slater, Gail Slater (Pamela Warntz), Doris Sidiropoulos (Jim), grandchildren Stephanie, Kristie, Dimitrios, Alexis, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Viewing will be Thursday 6-8pm in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave, Woodbury, and Friday 10-10:45am in St. Patrick's Church (Holy Angels Parish), 86 Cooper St., Woodbury, NJ. Funeral mass will be Friday at 11am. Interment Woodbury Memorial Park. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019