Artemis Christou
Marlton - CHRISTOU-
Artemis, age 91 of Marlton on March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Christina (Neophytou). Devoted father of Christine (Michael) Constantinou of Medford, Phillip (Frances) Christou of Mt. Laurel and Elias (Donna) Christou of Chester Springs, PA. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donation to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020