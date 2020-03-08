Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
615 Mercer St
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
615 Mercer St
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Artemis Christou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Artemis Christou


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Artemis Christou Obituary
Artemis Christou

Marlton - CHRISTOU-

Artemis, age 91 of Marlton on March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Christina (Neophytou). Devoted father of Christine (Michael) Constantinou of Medford, Phillip (Frances) Christou of Mt. Laurel and Elias (Donna) Christou of Chester Springs, PA. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donation to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Artemis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -