Arthur Berdini
Cherry Hill - Arthur C. Berdini of Cherry Hill, NJ died July 20, 2020. He was 94. Beloved husband of the late Bettye J. (nee Glass). Loving father of Dr. Jeffrey L. Berdini, Stephen A. Berdini, Alan J. Berdini, Barbara A. Springman, James M. Berdini, Dr. John A. Berdini, Thomas G. Berdini and Donna M. Sherman. Devoted grandfather of 28 and great grandfather of 17. Dear brother of the late Joseph Berdini. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal Street, Camden, NJ 08105. Please visit schetterfh.com
