Wells, ME - Arthur Brecker of Wells, Maine, formerly Cherry Hill, New Jersey went west peacefully on November 11, 2019 at 18:25. A former pilot, he is survived by his loving sister Rebecca Brecker, sister-in-law Geri Luongo, son Steven Brecker, former daughter-in-law Robin McLaughlin, daughter Kimberly Brecker McDonnell, husband Kevin McDonnell, granddaughter Alexandria Moore, husband Brian Moore, grandson Kyle McDonnell, and great grandchildren Ethan and Emily Moore. He was loved by all of his friends and anyone he ever met along the way.

Services will be at Wood Funeral Home, Fryeburg, ME on Friday November 15th, from 2-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lovell Historical Society, P.O. Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051.

"For once you have tasted flight you will walk the earth with your eyes turned skywards,for there you have been and there you will long return."
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
