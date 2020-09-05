1/
Arthur C. Brewin Jr.
1929 - 2020
Arthur C. Brewin Jr.

Clementon - On Sept. 4, 2020, "Arthur/Ozzie", age 91. Beloved husband of the late Alda (nee Rossi). Survived by his children Lynn (Wayne) Lofland of Clementon, Laraine (Tony) Sindoni of Marlton, Doug (Jo-Anne) Brewin of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and three grandchildren Lauren (Dan) Gilbert, A.J. Sindoni, and Emily Sindoni, one great granddaughter Ella Gilbert. Arthur retired as an Assistant Dean from Rutgers University, Camden. Arthur was a former Mayor of Clementon for eight years and also served as councilman. He was a member of the Clementon Republican Club, Clementon Board of Education for 10 years and chairman of Clementon Planning Board. Arthur served in the National Guard for seven years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday eve 6-9 pm and Thursday morning 9:30-10am funeral services starting at 10 am at the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donation to Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
