Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Parish - St. Michael Church
313 Memorial Ave.
Gibbstown, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Parish - St. Michael Church
313 Memorial Ave
Gibbstown, NJ
View Map
Arthur Edward Luba Obituary
Arthur Edward Luba

Swedesboro, NJ - Arthur Edward Luba, age 85, of Swedesboro, NJ, passed away on January 29, 2020 at the Samaritan Center of Voorhees. Beloved husband of 61 years to Christine Luba (nee Wierzchowski). Loving father of Karen (Robert) Corneal, Eileen (Troy) Clancy, and Susan (Nancy Harthun) Luba. Proud grandfather of Michael, Sara, Lauren, Jonathan, Rose and Max; great-grandfather of Parker, Sofia, Sadie, Olivia, and Benjamin. Dear brother of Frank (Pat) Luba and the late Agnes Luba. He is also survived by and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. He loved spending time with his family.

Art was born in Amsterdam, NY, where he graduated from St. Mary's Institute; he then attended Boston University. Art had a successful career in electronics sales and was the founder and president of Vantage Sales Company and Link Electronics. He was a friend to all and enjoyed maintaining those friendships over decades. Art also enjoyed boating, golfing and keeping up with the latest technology.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 9:30am - 11:00am at St. Clare of Assisi Parish - St. Michael Church, 313 Memorial Ave., Gibbstown, NJ. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00am. Cremation and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or of Art's, Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020
