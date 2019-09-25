|
Arthur F. Schaeffer
Mount Laurel - Arthur F. Schaeffer, 88, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, on September 22, 2019.
Born in Bridgeton, NJ, he resided in South Jersey most of his life except for winters at his N. Fort Myers, FL home where he pursued his love of golf.
He is survived by his wife, June (nee O'Connor), daughters, Melissa (Christopher) and Kimberly (Angelo); sons, Scott (Sandra) and Mark; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (nee Campbell), son Kurt, brother James and sister Jeanette.
A graduate of Collingswood High School and Rutgers University, Art followed a career in electronics which led him from RCA to NASA. In 1990, he created his own company, Kustom Mounting in Philadelphia, PA, which he owned and operated successfully until his retirement in 2006.
A veteran, Art served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict. For over 50 years, Art was a member of Rising Sun Lodge #15 F&AM and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Excelsior Consistory member.
His entire life he remained active through golf, boating, fishing and bowling.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday 9:30 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arthur's memory to the Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019