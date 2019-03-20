|
Arthur H. Hill
Bellmawr - Arthur H. Hill, on March 14, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 74. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Silvestro) for 34 years. Devoted father of Carl (Sharon), Dawn (Ryan) and Michael (Ann Marie). Loving grandfather of Natasha, Tatyana, Nirvana, Nija, Kwa, Alex, Michayla, Kiersten, Keith and the late Nicholas and great grandfather of MJ. Also survived by eight siblings and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Hill worked for USPS for 36 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family and he was a dog lover, especially of his many Dobermans. There will be a viewing from 10am to 12:30pm Saturday, March 23, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Mr. Hill's memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019