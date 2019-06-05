Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chews United Methodist Church
319 Black Horse Pike
Glendora, NJ
Audubon - Arthur H. King, "Brod", on June 3, 2019, of Audubon. Age 88. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Florence (nee Loper). Dear brother of Eleanor Marrone (Joseph), Kathleen Jordan (William), Constance Barber (Robert), and the late Muriel King. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arthur proudly served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He then spent 20 years with the National Guard. There will be a Memorial Service 11am Saturday, June 8th at Chews United Methodist Church, 319 Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
