Haddonfield - On March 30, 2019, Arthur Ladner, age 84, passed away at his home. Born in Camden, Arthur has been a resident of Haddonfield for over 50 years. He graduated from Camden Catholic High School and Villanova University. Mr. Ladner was employed as a mechanical engineer for multiple companies throughout his career.

Mr. Ladner was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee McIntyre). He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Patricia A. McDevitt (Husband, Andrew); his son, Robert D. Ladner (Wife, Aoife M. O'Dalaigh); and his granddaughters, Shannon and Lily McDevitt.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019
