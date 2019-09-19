|
Arthur J. Marsh
Stratford - On September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late June S. (nee Stambaugh) Marsh. Loving father of Barbara (Greg Hammell) Marsh, Deanna (Christopher) Ballinger, Christine (Mike) Brennan and James (Kim) Marsh. Also survived by 7 grandchildren Ashley, Michael, Laura, Ryan, Andrew, Erin, Kyla , 1 great-granddaughter Tempy and many other family members. Son of the late William & Elizabeth Marsh. Loving brother of Judy (Gerald) Maurice, Elaine (Bill) Stallard and Shirley (Steve) Metz. Predeceased by his brother William Marsh. Arthur served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a longtime member of Laurel Lodge #237 F & AM, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Stratford United Methodist Church. He was employed as a High Maintenance Foreman for more than 30 years at Philadelphia Electric Co. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday morning September 23, 2019 from 9am to 10:30am at Stratford United Methodist Church, 120 Union Avenue, Stratford, NJ 08084. Masonic Services followed by funeral services will begin at 10:30am. Interment and Military Honors at NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Stratford United Methodist Church at the above address. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 19, 2019