Arthur Joseph Venturo
7 May 1948 - 17 July 2020
Arthur Joseph Venturo, age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early in the morning of 17 July, after a long illness. Art was born in South Philadelphia, the first child of Harry Richard Venturo and Nina Louise Venturo (Bucci). He graduated from Haddon Township High School in 1966 with highest honors; he also played varsity football and he went on to attend Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). Art, an avid reader, enjoyed theological discussions, but loved nothing more than attending mass with family and loved ones. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Petti (Richard), by his three brothers, Richard, Dave (Jamie) and Michael (Jill); by his sons Edward and Greg, as well as a grandson and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private and any donations made to Samaritan Hospice (www.samaritannj.org
) in Arthur's name will be sincerely appreciated.