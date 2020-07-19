1/
Arthur Joseph Venturo
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Joseph Venturo

7 May 1948 - 17 July 2020

Arthur Joseph Venturo, age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early in the morning of 17 July, after a long illness. Art was born in South Philadelphia, the first child of Harry Richard Venturo and Nina Louise Venturo (Bucci). He graduated from Haddon Township High School in 1966 with highest honors; he also played varsity football and he went on to attend Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). Art, an avid reader, enjoyed theological discussions, but loved nothing more than attending mass with family and loved ones. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Petti (Richard), by his three brothers, Richard, Dave (Jamie) and Michael (Jill); by his sons Edward and Greg, as well as a grandson and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private and any donations made to Samaritan Hospice (www.samaritannj.org) in Arthur's name will be sincerely appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved