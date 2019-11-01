|
Arthur W. Carmichael
Cherry Hill - Cherry Hill, NJ — Arthur W. Carmichael, age 95, died October 26, 2019 at his home in Cherry Hill after a long battle with cardiac complications.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories his beloved wife, Evelyn, one daughter Donna Carmichael-Hamilton by his first wife Emma, son-in-law Richard Hamilton, one brother Salem Akbor (Hanah), in-laws: Robert Rangeet (Cecelyn), Marvin C. Harris (Mary), Delroy Parague, Heather Barnes, Carol Evans and Marcia Logan; three stepchildren: Wendy Clarke, Andrew Tummings, and Dr. David Tummings (Valerie). He also leaves behind one grandson Craig Carmichael Hamilton and several nieces, nephews and step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Arthur is a veteran of World War II, Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart, and most recently the Congressional Gold Medal for being one of the first black Marines in Montford Point. He also received other countless commendations for his dedication and bravery in the military.
He grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is the youngest of five sons to Major Carmichael and Clemmie H. Carmichael. Preceded him in death are mother, father, first wife Emma B. Carmichael, and his three brothers Charles, William and Roy Carmichael. He attended Avondale HS and Austin HS. At the age of 17 years old, Arthur joined the Navy for several months, but he wanted something more rigorous, so he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was one of the original Montford Point Marines, one of the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps in Jacksonville, NC. He fought in WWII as a member of the United States Marines. Then he transferred to the U.S. Army where he fought in the Korean Conflict; and completed two tours in Vietnam.
He learned to work very hard in the military. His success in life can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural leadership ability. His attention to detail was legendary. He took pride in the fact that he fought strong and hard for his country, the United State of America. Arthur retired from the military on February 29, 1976 after thirty-three years of total service. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the military never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday morning 9:00AM-11:00AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors Brigadier General William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.To leave lasting condolences or photos, please use the links on this page.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019