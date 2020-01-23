|
Arthur W. Schuller
Medford - Arthur W. Schuller, on January 21, 2020, age 71 of Medford, NJ, formerly of Springfield, PA. Beloved husband of Maureen D. (nee Diamond) and devoted father Timothy J. (Paula), Patricia E. Hodos (John), Joan A. Braca (Tony), Christopher M. (Angela) and Stephanie C. Rodemer (Scott) and step-father of Brian P. Thuer (AnnMarie), Kevin M. Thuer (Rachel), Brendan D. Thuer and Kaitlin M. Strizki (James). Also survived by 17 grandchildren, his sister Margaret Russell, many nieces and nephews and his faithful rescue Cockapoo "Charlie".
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday evening 6-8 PM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall 19008 and his Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM in ST Dorothy's Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020