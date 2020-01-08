Services
Arthur Winkworth Obituary
Arthur Winkworth

Haddon Twp. - Arthur passed away on January 3, 2020, at the age of 99, he was a 70 year resident of Haddon Township, NJ. He was the loving husband of 60 years to the late Lois R. Winkworth (nee Hickman), and the loving father of Cheryl Walton and her husband John of Medford, NJ, and dear grandfather of Joshua and Jessica. Arthur was a graduate of the Gloucester City school system and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a retired printer and a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Gloucester City. Arthur enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his yard, and watching the Phillies. He will always be remembered for his care and devotion to his wife and family, friendliness, and sense of humor. He was so loved and will be so missed by his family. A private memorial service will be held for relatives and friends. Contributions in memory of Mr. Winkworth may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 110 South Sussex Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
