|
|
Asa Stackhouse, III
Moorestown, NJ - Asa Matlack Stackhouse III of Moorestown, NJ passed away September 27, 2019 .
He is survived by his son, Edwin Asa Stackhouse of Biloxi MS, his brother, Dr. Thomas W Stackhouse of Falmouth MA, his cousin, Arthur J Collins III of Moorestown and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
A memorial service for Asa will be held at Moorestown Friends Meeting 118 E Main Street on Saturday, November 9, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : Moorestown Friends Meeting or the Historical Society of Moorestown, 12 High St, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
For additional information or to leave condolences please see www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019