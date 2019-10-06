Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Moorestown Friends Meeting
118 E Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Asa Stackhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asa Stackhouse Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Asa Stackhouse Iii Obituary
Asa Stackhouse, III

Moorestown, NJ - Asa Matlack Stackhouse III of Moorestown, NJ passed away September 27, 2019 .

He is survived by his son, Edwin Asa Stackhouse of Biloxi MS, his brother, Dr. Thomas W Stackhouse of Falmouth MA, his cousin, Arthur J Collins III of Moorestown and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

A memorial service for Asa will be held at Moorestown Friends Meeting 118 E Main Street on Saturday, November 9, at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : Moorestown Friends Meeting or the Historical Society of Moorestown, 12 High St, Moorestown, NJ 08057.

For additional information or to leave condolences please see www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Asa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now