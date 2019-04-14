|
Ashley Mae Koodray
Westville - Ashley Mae Koodray, suddenly on April 12, 2019. Age 23. Beloved daughter of Linda Williams, Albert Pierce III and Darren Koodray. Loving sister of Albert Pierce IV (Helen) and Nicolas Pierce (Julia). Dearest granddaughter of Albert and Florence Pierce II and the late Paul and Wendy Williams. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be deeply missed by her Bellwether work family and many friends. Ashley will be remembered for her extreme love for her family, her incredible helping nature, her love of pets and especially for her infectious laugh. There will be viewing from 1pm to 3pm on Thursday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Service 3pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ashley's memory to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 14, 2019