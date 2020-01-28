Resources
Mullica Hill, NJ - Ashley N. Long (nee Wirtz), 39, of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Beloved wife of 14 years to William R. Long; loving mother of Victor Wirtz, Jack Long, and Charlotte Long; loving daughter of Gary and Karen (nee Eisenhart) Wirtz; cherished granddaughter of George Eisenhart and Margaret Wirtz; dear sister of Carl (Jennifer) Wirtz, Lauren (John) DeSilvio, and Jaclyn Wirtz; devoted aunt of Hailey, Paige, Emily, Jaime, Keily, Luici, Alivia, Little Carl, Dane, Ava, Dez, Liberty, Luke and Lacy; daughter in law of William and Alice (nee Rice) Long and sister in law of Missy (Carl) Daddona. Ashley is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ashley's visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM at the Crossroads Worship Center, 190 Lambs Road, Sewell, NJ where the Memorial Ceremony will follow at 1:00 PM. Arrangements under the direction of McGuinness Funeral Home, Sewell, NJ.

Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
