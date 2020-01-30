Services
Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-478-2576
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley Routledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley N. Routledge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ashley N. Routledge Obituary
Ashley N. Routledge

Mount Laurel Twp. - Ashley N. Routledge, 42, of Mount Laurel Township, NJ, on January 27, 2020. Daughter to Sheryl, sister to Ryan and Linsey, and aunt to Elena Lucía, Loring, Victoria Sofía, and Thayer. She worked as Director of Operations for Freedom Mortgage Corp. Ashley was loved by and had an impact on everyone who spent time with her. Her care for others and keen sense of humor gave her a presence that others enjoyed being in.

Please visit www.fertigfuneralhome.com for service information and full obituary.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fertig Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -