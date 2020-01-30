|
|
Ashley N. Routledge
Mount Laurel Twp. - Ashley N. Routledge, 42, of Mount Laurel Township, NJ, on January 27, 2020. Daughter to Sheryl, sister to Ryan and Linsey, and aunt to Elena Lucía, Loring, Victoria Sofía, and Thayer. She worked as Director of Operations for Freedom Mortgage Corp. Ashley was loved by and had an impact on everyone who spent time with her. Her care for others and keen sense of humor gave her a presence that others enjoyed being in.
Please visit www.fertigfuneralhome.com for service information and full obituary.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020