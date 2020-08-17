Atahanasios M. Gougolis
Athanasios M., age 86 of Brooklawn on August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sofia. Dear husband of Halina Putsintsava. Devoted father of Suzanne (Michael) Ellis of Phoenixville, Pa., Margaret (Eric) Kinne of Lancaster, Pa., Christos A.(Dorothy) Gougolis of Brooklawn and Michael A. (Angela) Gougolis of Bellmawr. Loving grandfather of Catelyn, Cara, Christina, Virginia, Michael E. and Michael G. and great grandchildren Alanah, Jameson, Christopher and Hadley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Friday 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street Cherry Hill where a viewing will be held 11 a.m. -12 p.m. (Due to government restrictions no more than 90 people in the church at one time).Those planning on attending, please register on the link provided, https://stthomas.breezechms.com/form/20200820
Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com