Athanassio "Sakis" Giannakopoulos
Bellmawr - Athanassio "Sakis" Giannakopoulos, age 69 of Bellmawr on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Tracey. Devoted father of Christos Giannakopoulos of Bellmawr and step daughter Amber (Nick) Ferro of Blackwood. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Ferro Jr. Dear brother of Steve (Sandra) Giannakopoulos of Deptford and Maria (Jimmy) Samara of Greece. Also survived by 5 nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 12 - 1 p.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadee
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019