Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Audelia Napoli
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
Woodlynne - Audelia M. Napoli (nee Perry), "Dale", on April 10, 2019, of Woodlynne. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Alfonso J. Napoli, Sr. Devoted mother of Denise Hamilton (Frank), Anthony Napoli (James), Alfonso Napoli Jr. (John), and Diane Stepanski (Charles). Loving grandmom of Shawn, Matthew, Lindsay, and Danny. Dear sister of Paul Perry (Evelyn), Lillian Mastella (Hank), Dominick Perry, and the late Joseph Perry, Marie Perry, and Ann Weber. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dale was the secretary of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Women's Auxiliary and a teacher's aide at Woodlynne Public School for many years.

There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve and 9:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Monday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's memory to the Masonic Home of New Jersey or Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, NJ 08016. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
