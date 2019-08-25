|
Audrey A. Klika
Cherry Hill - Audrey A. Klika (nee Grass) formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died August 23, 2019. She was 88. Beloved wife for 61 years to the late Robert R. Klika. Loving mother of Susan Dumser (Stephen) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Diane Logue (Andy) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Elyse Schurr (Christopher) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted grandmother of 9. Viewing Wednesday morning 10:30 to 11:45am at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions to honor Audrey's late grandson, Matthew, may be made to Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, 50 MillStone Rd., Suite 201, Building 300, E. Windsor, NJ 08520. Attention: Camp Nova. Please visit www.schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019