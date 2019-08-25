Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Audrey A. Klika


1930 - 2019
Audrey A. Klika Obituary
Audrey A. Klika

Cherry Hill - Audrey A. Klika (nee Grass) formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died August 23, 2019. She was 88. Beloved wife for 61 years to the late Robert R. Klika. Loving mother of Susan Dumser (Stephen) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Diane Logue (Andy) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Elyse Schurr (Christopher) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted grandmother of 9. Viewing Wednesday morning 10:30 to 11:45am at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions to honor Audrey's late grandson, Matthew, may be made to Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, 50 MillStone Rd., Suite 201, Building 300, E. Windsor, NJ 08520. Attention: Camp Nova. Please visit www.schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019
