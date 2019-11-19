|
|
Audrey Boyle McAnena
Cherry Hill - Audrey Boyle McAnena of Cherry Hill, NJ, died November 17, 2019. She was 89. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Boyle and the late Charles John McAnena. Loving mother of Michele Stevens (George), Sheila Lapham (Mark), Susan Majka (Michael), Patricia Cole (the late Harry, the late Dave), Christine Strange (Thomas), Thomas Boyle (Arlene), Sharon Gallagher (Stephen), Merry Boyle, Maria Reed (Joseph), Terence Boyle, and Michael Boyle (Cheryl). Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Gloria Shae, Dolores Mason, & Frank Whelan. Dear sister-in law Elynore Whelan. Viewing Friday evening 7 to 9pm and Saturday morning 10 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019