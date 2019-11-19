Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey McAnena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Boyle McAnena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Boyle McAnena Obituary
Audrey Boyle McAnena

Cherry Hill - Audrey Boyle McAnena of Cherry Hill, NJ, died November 17, 2019. She was 89. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Boyle and the late Charles John McAnena. Loving mother of Michele Stevens (George), Sheila Lapham (Mark), Susan Majka (Michael), Patricia Cole (the late Harry, the late Dave), Christine Strange (Thomas), Thomas Boyle (Arlene), Sharon Gallagher (Stephen), Merry Boyle, Maria Reed (Joseph), Terence Boyle, and Michael Boyle (Cheryl). Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Gloria Shae, Dolores Mason, & Frank Whelan. Dear sister-in law Elynore Whelan. Viewing Friday evening 7 to 9pm and Saturday morning 10 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -