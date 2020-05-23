|
|
Audrey D. Brown
Sewell, NJ - Audrey D. Brown (nee Deso), 87, of Sewell, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Legacy
A fun loving lady, Audrey was devoted to her family. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. Audrey was their biggest fan and never missed a sporting event or play. She was a member of Mom's Mafia and was a loving mother to everyone. Family time was spent playing games, cards, and dominoes and waltzing with her love, Robert. She went home to Vermont often to spend time with her siblings and extended family. Audrey had a strong faith and instilled the values and teachings of Jesus in her children. Audrey enjoyed collecting garden gnomes, Boyd Bear and other knick knacks, especially Christmas decorations.
Born in St. Albans, VT, Audrey was a resident in Woodbury Heights for 46 years and Oak Valley for 11, prior to living in Lakebridge in Deptford for 7 years. She was was an active member of St. Margaret's RC Church, now Infant Jesus Parish. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a medical transcriptionist for Dr. Bunden's Orthopedic Office in Woodbury, NJ.
Family
Beloved wife of the late, Robert J. Brown; loving mother of Patrick J. Brown (Joanne), Deborah Brown-Buchanan (Stephen Buchanan) and Timothy J. Brown (Susan); devoted grandmother of Patrick (Karen), Kevin, Catherine, Clare, Aeden, Ian, Michael, Joseph , Sarah and great grandmother of Margaret Keeley; dear sister of Sandra Cain, Joseph Deso, Elizabeth Branon and the late Marie Joyce Corrado and Deborah Fitzgerald.
Farewell Tribute
Due to the National Health Crisis, services will be held privately for Audrey. Public services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Audrey's name to the s, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to your local food bank.
